Yup, You Just Got Master Chief In My Fable II

Put down your pixel-hunting devices, Photoshop sceptics. Master Chief will indeed be appearing in Fable II. Or at least, his armour will be, as part of the included goodies bundled with the collector's edition. There have been a few changes made since we first saw him - namely around the face - all of them for the better, making this conspicuous marketing tie-in a little less conspicuous than it could have been. Embiggened version after the jump.