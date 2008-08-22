The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Ziff Davis Tech Show Called Off

For a few years now, media company Ziff Davis - who among other things run the 1UP network - have run their own tech show, called DigitalLife, which while focusing on all kinds of consumer electronics also had a strong gaming slant. And yeah, it was no CES or E3, but it was in New York, making it a lot more accessible to east coast types. This year, however, the show's been called off. Organiser Paul O'Reilly says:

The poor economic conditions have created a very different and difficult dynamic for us this year, and we weren't confident that we could present a show experience that was consistent with the successes of prior years.

He goes on to say they're optimistic the show can return in 2009, but we're not doing anything drastic like holding our breath.

Bad economy kills this year's DigitalLife Expo [Cnet]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles