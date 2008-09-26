The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

25,000 LittleBigPlanet Beta Keys To Flood The Internet

Want to get your hands on LittleBigPlanet early? 25,000 of you will, as SCEA and developer Media Molecule are readying beta code giveaways this week across various sites. You may remember that Eurogamer blew through a few thousand yesterday, but both GameSpot and Gamepro are currently in the throes of giving away gobs of keys. Even some smaller sites that might not be on your rotation, like 2old2play, are giving away the goods. Go on, get some!

The BETA thread [PlayStation Forums - thanks, James!]

