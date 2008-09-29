The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

'300' Director Signs With EA

Move over Steven Spielberg! There's now another Hollywood movie director in the EA stable. Zack Snyder, the filmmaker behind 300 and The Watchmen adaptations, has signed a three game deal with EA much like the Spielberg deal. The company will retain full ownership of the Snyder-developed titles, Variety reports, but EA will also work with him to possibly bring the games to the silver screen. Since the deal has literally just been closed, Snyder apparently hasn't even come up with the first game yet. Imagine it'll be a while before we see anything on these titles.

Zack Snyder making three games for EA [The Cut Scene][Pic]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles