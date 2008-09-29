'300' Director Signs With EA

Move over Steven Spielberg! There's now another Hollywood movie director in the EA stable. Zack Snyder, the filmmaker behind 300 and The Watchmen adaptations, has signed a three game deal with EA much like the Spielberg deal. The company will retain full ownership of the Snyder-developed titles, Variety reports, but EA will also work with him to possibly bring the games to the silver screen. Since the deal has literally just been closed, Snyder apparently hasn't even come up with the first game yet. Imagine it'll be a while before we see anything on these titles.

Zack Snyder making three games for EA [The Cut Scene]