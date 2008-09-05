The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

360 DLC Going At Crazy, Crazy Prices

It's sale time! Until the end of October, downloadable content across a range of Xbox 360 games (well, six of them) has been discounted, some by a little, some by a lot. While cheaper Beautiful Katamari costumes will do little but remind you that game ever came out, the Oblivion-flavoured savings are a little more enticing, with Shivering Isles down from 2400 MS Points to 1600. Other games with discounted DLC include Guitar Hero III, Forza 2 and Mass Effect, you can see the full list at the link below.
Extended Play Download Days (price drop on DLC) [Microsoft]

