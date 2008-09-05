360 DLC Going At Crazy, Crazy Prices

It's sale time! Until the end of October, downloadable content across a range of Xbox 360 games (well, six of them) has been discounted, some by a little, some by a lot. While cheaper Beautiful Katamari costumes will do little but remind you that game ever came out, the Oblivion-flavoured savings are a little more enticing, with Shivering Isles down from 2400 MS Points to 1600. Other games with discounted DLC include Guitar Hero III, Forza 2 and Mass Effect, you can see the full list at the link below.

