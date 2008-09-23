45nm Cell Processor Due Next Year - Cheaper PS3s On The Way?45nm Cell Processors Could Mean Cheaper PS3 On The Way, But Maybe Not

In 2009, Sony and Toshiba are to begin mass production of the 45nm version of the Cell processor used in the PlayStation 3, reports Engadget.

The smaller processor uses around 40% less power than the current 65nm chip and generates proportionally less heat. It also costs substantially less to manufacture.

It would be lovely to think that Sony will pass these savings on to the consumer, but given the less than stellar sales of the PS3 we may just see a smaller, more slimline incarnation of the console at a similar price point.

