A Behind the Scenes Look at Sims 3



That's what we need in Kotaku Tower - Nerf rocket launchers! Anyone addicted to Sims 2 or Spore can agree that Sims 3 will be a lot of fun. However, it looks like the developers working on the game are having an equally good time. In this new video we get to see some of the antics the creators of Sims 3 go through to get all of the lunacy in the game.

Sims 3 is scheduled to be released on PC/Mac February 20th, 2009.