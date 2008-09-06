A Close Look at the Rock Band 2 Drums

Returning from the Penny Arcade Expo earlier this week I was delighted to discover a giant brown box sitting in my house. Inside? The Rock Band 2 instruments: Two guitars and drum set. I haven't had a ton of time to mess around with the new drums yet, but so far I can say they're much quieter, and they feel much better to drum on. Those new pads have just the right amount of spring to them.
Hit up the jump for a full gallery of drum pics, including one that shows off the extra jacks for add-ons like cymbals and comparison shots next to the old Rock Band drums. And stay tuned next week for a closer look at drumming in Rock Band 2.
GALLERY
END
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink