A DS Lite To Fight Cancer

Nintendo printing money for good. The company is releasing a Pink Ribbon DS Lite to help raise money for cancer charity Susan G. Komen for the Cure. The portable is the Polar White DS with a breast cancer awareness pink ribbon. For everyone one of these that's purchased, Nintendo will donate US$5 to the charity and has already guaranteed minimum of $100,000. Truly a great reason to pick up this DS.
