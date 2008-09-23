A Good, Long Look At The God Of War Copyright Claims

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

To recap: a couple of people are suing both David Jaffe and SCEA over God of War, claiming the game's storyline is, in several places, a little too close to their movie script for comfort. How close? Boing Boing Gadget's Rob Bechizza takes a good look at the individual claims, which range from similarities between God of War's map and that drawn up for the Olympiad screenplay to the difference between a Bottomless Chasm and a Bottomless Valley. Basically, some of the points look valid, some complete garbage, you can make up your own mind by checking out the full breakdown at the link below.

