Penny Arcade Expo 2008 has officially wrapped up, but as always it went out with a bang.

At the final round of the Omeganauts, (which was played on"Vs. Excitebike" for the Famicom Disk System) a group of gamers rocked out in unison to "Just Between You and Me" by April Wine and "The Final Countdown" by Europe with a shitload of Pip Boy Puppets.

Even Gabe said "Wow. That's a lot of Fallout puppets".

[Video by Chris Person]