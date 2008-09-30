A Visit to NetDevil

Adam and I had a chance to run over to NetDevil's office last week to talk with them about their work on the upcoming LEGO massively multiplayer online game LEGO Universe. We also got a tour of their place, including the fabled LEGO library and got some more hands on time with an up-to-the-minute build of Jumpgate Evolution.

In the coming weeks (blame TGS) we'll be posting some in-game videos, hands-on impressions, interviews and tour videos on the site. While LEGO Universe isn't quite playable(by me) yet, producer Ryan Seabury took some time to talk to us about where the game was headed and what we could expect to see. He also showed off his totally kick-arse real-world Starcraft LEGO diorama. Look for that one a bit later today.

In the meantime amuse yourself at my expense: