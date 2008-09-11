ABBA Invades SingStar

Urge to groove building. Must... snap.... fingers....

Sony Computer Entertainment Europe today announced a deal with ABBA to bring the band's groovelicious music to SingStar on the Playstation 2 and Playstation 3. SingStar ABBA is being developed in collaboration with the Swedish Pop band...aka most played band on my iPhone.

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with ABBA to bring their tracks to SingStar this Christmas," said David Reeves, President, Sony Computer Entertainment Europe. "The popularity of this iconic band continues year after year, and we know SingStar fans will be delighted to add this selection of classics tracks to their SingStar collection."

Is it me or does that sound like Reeves has never gotten down with his funky self?

SingStar™ ABBA Available For This Christmas, Exclusively on PlayStation®

Sony Computer Entertainment Europe today announced a collaboration with ABBA to bring the band's best loved tracks to SingStar for both PlayStation®2 and PLAYSTATION®3. Owners of either system will now be able to sing along with some of the most iconic pop tracks of all time including 'Mamma Mia', 'Gimme Gimme Gimme', 'Waterloo' and 'Dancing Queen'.

SingStar ABBA is being developed in full collaboration with ABBA and Universal Music Group in Sweden, which manages the rights to the ABBA brand. The terms of the agreement include a window of exclusivity for disc-based PlayStation titles until December 2009.

ABBA's recordings have sold an estimated 370 million units worldwide. Their 1992 album, "Gold," is one of the most popular albums of all time, with sales of 26 million copies.

The SingStar agreement comes as the music of ABBA enjoys a renewed surge of popularity worldwide, sparked by the huge success of the film, "Mamma Mia!" Global sales of the soundtrack album, released by Universal Music Group, the world's leading music company, are now approaching 3 million.

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with ABBA to bring their tracks to SingStar this Christmas," said David Reeves, President, Sony Computer Entertainment Europe. "The popularity of this iconic band continues year after year, and we know SingStar fans will be delighted to add this selection of classics tracks to their SingStar collection."

Lucian Grainge, Chairman/CEO of Universal Music Group International, commented: "ABBA have joined that elite club of musicians and artists whose popularity only grows with time, as new generations enjoy some of the most memorable music ever made. SingStar ABBA will have the world singing along again."

SingStar ABBA is the perfect soundtrack to any party, guaranteed to get pop lovers of all ages on their feet when it is released this winter.