Activision Blizzard Announces Official Guitar Hero: World Tour Pricing

Forget about soon... try today! Activision Blizzard has sent through detailed pricing for all Guitar Hero: World Tour SKUs. The rumoured $299 tag wasn't far off the mark - it's spot on as far as the complete PS2 bundle is concerned. However, the Xbox 360, PS3 and Wii bundles are more expensive... but not by much:

Xbox 360 & PS3 complete bundles: $329.95 Wii complete bundle: $319.95

The standalone game is also respectively priced at $89.95 on the next-gen consoles. Much better than what EA's throwing around for Rock Band anyway. The release with the prices also came with the following note:

Activision Blizzard operates on a wholesale price model. The recommended retail price points provided above are indicative only. Final retail pricing will be set by individual retailers and can vary to the RRPs shown above.

So if someone's offering it for craploads more, well, you can give them an earful.

Full pricing after the jump.