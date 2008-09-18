Activision Boss Says Guitar Hero Is 'Dominating' The Competition

Guitar Hero and Rock Band have quite the rivalry going on. One for one, tit for that, and all that. From where we're sitting, it looks an even fight, Harmonix's passion vs Activision's money, but Activision don't see it that way. No, according to Activision boss Bobby "what, me worry?" Kotick - speaking today at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia XVII Conference (no, I did not make that up) - Activision are simply dominating the competition:

We're outselling [Rock Band]6:1. When you think about the access we have to 30% of the world's music at Universal, we have a unique advantage there. I would also say when you look at resources, you know, our next-nearest competitor has a couple of hundred people working on these projects, we have close to 2000 people just dedicated to the Guitar Hero note tracking, introduction of new hardware, introduction of new software, and so we just have a lot more in the way of resources available to us to continue to dominate the category.

The more you tighten your grip, Kotick, the more punters will slip through your fingers.