Activision To Introduce Subscription Plans For Guitar Hero DLC

Fuck you Activision, you and your money-grubbing ways, you can't - oh. Sorry! This is actually a fairly sensible idea involving Guitar Hero and money. Seems Activision are looking at introducing subscriptions for Guitar Hero DLC, to cater for the game's heavier users. One possible setup mentioned yesterday during their analyst conference call was to implement an annual subscription, whereby users could pay a flat fee and then download a certain number of songs every month. Provided that gives you a bulk discount, can't see this as anything but a good idea.

Guitar Hero DLC Subscription Being Evaluated by Activision, Plans to Make Lots of Money [Shacknews]