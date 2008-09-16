Adventure Icon Jane Jensen Launches Grey Matter Blog

Good news and bad news for fans of the good old adventure game genre. Grey Matter, the next adventure game by Gabriel Knight creator Jane Jensen, is being reworked by it's new developer Wizarbox and had to be pushed back as they reworked the infrastructure established by the previous one. The good news is, Jane herself is now keeping us updated on the game's progress via her very own blog. Simply called Jane's Blog, Jensen will use the blog to track the development status of Grey Matter and give fans a sneak peek at the game, such as this lovely piece of concept art, part of a batch posted on the blog today to commemorate the first post.

Hit the link for more concept art to help soften the blow of the unfortunate delay.

Jane's Grey Matter Blog [Official Website]