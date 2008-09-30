Afrika Coming To Europe After All?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

No, Pangea is not reforming, things aren't that bad. Take this one with a hippo sized grain of salt for now, my European friends, but CVG is reporting that hope for a European Afrika release sounds like it might actually, despite reports to the contrary. According to other sources, the title was on display at the Photokina trade fair in Cologne, Germany, with Sony reps there saying that the title will be Euro-bound in the Spring.

Will it arrive with the much goofier, but potentially more marketable title of Hakuna Matata? Oh, we can hardly wait to find out!

Afrika coming to Europe? [CVG]

