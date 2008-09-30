The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Age Of Booty Sets Sail In October

Capcom's upcoming real-time strategy game makes a booty call on Xbox Live Arcade and the PlayStation Network next month as Capcom announces the release dates for Age of Booty. The XBLA version will be available for download on the 15th of October, with the PSN version arriving a day later. They'll also be releasing the game on PC via Direct2Drive, Digital River, Metaboli, Impulse, Steam, and others shortly thereafter. Prices are $10 across the board, which of course equals 800 Microsoft Points once translated into Xbox 360 inconvenience currency.

Demos for all three versions will be available on the day of release. I'd throw in some pirate jargon here, but I need to rest up a month or two after Talk Like A Pirate Day. Wait, think I got something - Avast. There, happy?

Get Ready to Answer the Call of Booty [Capcom Unity]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles