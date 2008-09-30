The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Age of Conan Server Merge Coming Soon

Official word has hit the Funcom forums from new Game Director Craig Morrison that Age of Conan is currently "working on approaches to merge servers, both in Europe and North America." Speculation has been running wild in the AoC community for a while, so while the news isn't good (merge equals not enough players to fill the demand Funcom hoped for) some straight talk will do a lot to get the community on side. And low populations rarely make for good times in an MMO.

Also mentioned in the post was Direct X 10 status, which will soon hit the full test server, a step closer to patching into the live version. You know, for those who love Vista gaming.

Server Merge Coming to Age of Conan [Game|Life from Wired]

