Akihabara Does Not Want These Games

Cue the NoThankYou.JPG! Here's a mountain of DS shovelware Japanese consumers do not want. Spotted at the Sofmap in Akihabara, this piles of unwanted games includes (reduced pricetag and guess at number of copies in the pile):

DS Kekkaishi ¥980 (Approx. 300 copies available)
DS Cooking Navi ¥580 (Approx. 250 copies available)
Naruto Shippuuden: Dairansen! Kage Bunsen Emaki ¥980 (Approx. 180)
Let's Make A Baseball Team ¥1980 (Approx. 180)

That's not all — there's a couple of Wii games and one PS2 title in this mound of unwanted.

Nights ~ Journey of Dreams ¥980 (Approx. 250 copies)
Metro Prime 3: Corruption ¥1980 (Approx. 100 copies)
Seaman 2 ¥980 (Approx. 76 copies)

One US dollar equals about 105 yen.

「売れ残りDSソフトのあまりにも悲惨な投売り状況」　数えてみた [Akiba Blog]

  • ran Guest

    Why don't they just import all the seaman 2 games to america? I'm sure there are a lot of seaman collectors who would want all the seaman 2 or seamail titles ...Hell i would distribute them if i had the money to invest...

    0

