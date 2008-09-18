Akihabara Does Not Want These Games

Cue the NoThankYou.JPG! Here's a mountain of DS shovelware Japanese consumers do not want. Spotted at the Sofmap in Akihabara, this piles of unwanted games includes (reduced pricetag and guess at number of copies in the pile):

That's not all — there's a couple of Wii games and one PS2 title in this mound of unwanted.

Nights ~ Journey of Dreams ¥980 (Approx. 250 copies)

Metro Prime 3: Corruption ¥1980 (Approx. 100 copies)

Seaman 2 ¥980 (Approx. 76 copies)

One US dollar equals about 105 yen.

「売れ残りDSソフトのあまりにも悲惨な投売り状況」 数えてみた [Akiba Blog]