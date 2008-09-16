The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Alien Breed Remake Coming In 2009

Remember Alien Breed? It was an Amiga classic, later rolling up on the (DOS) PC. If you are unfamiliar, think Gauntlet, with a heavy dose of Aliens - space Marines battling wave after wave of slavering death, the usual deal.

Well, remember it or no - it's coming back. Team 17 have confirmed to Videogaming247 that they are working on a remake for release next year.

Quite how it will distinguish itself from all the other space-marine-battling-wave-after.. etc, games that have arrived since the early 90s — not to mention the officially licensed Aliens games — remains to be seen. It was fun at the time though, so maybe Team 17 still have a bit of the old magic left down the back of the action gaming sofa.


  • Paulus Guest

    Oh man. This is the best news I've heard all month. Set my excitement levels to 'vibrating'.

    0

