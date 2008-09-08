Aliens Colonial Marines Teaser Trailer

Guests of last week's Gearbox party didn't get a chance to just play Brothers in Arms: Hell's Highway and Samba De Amigo and listen to DJ Jazzy Jeff, they also get a brief glimpse of upcoming shooter Aliens Colonial Marines.
The teaser trailer looks to be the same one shown off in the months leading up to E3. Now when is that "special" Aliens event happening?
