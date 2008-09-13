The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Amazon Deletes All Spore Customer Reviews, Blames Site Glitch

Despite receiving generally favourable reviews from game critics everywhere, the Amazon shopping populace didn't take so kindly to EA's PC release of Spore. Slapped with a one-star rating out of five, the majority of complaints weren't directed at the game's quality — though some did take issue with the core gameplay mechanics, venting how underwhelming the game felt after years of hype. No, it was Electronic Arts' implementation of digital rights management via Sony's SecuROM copy protection scheme that angered the masses.

