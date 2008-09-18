Amazon Gold Box Full Of Wii Deals Friday

Ready the credit cards and one-click ordering, kids, as this Friday brings with it another round of Amazonian deals. The online retailer's Gold Box will be stuffed with Wii game goodies starting this Friday at midnight Pacific Time, as eight mystery Wii titles will be slashed in price for a limited time. You know how this works — load the page, consider the deal, toss it in your cart and... curse yourself for taking that extra second to decide whether you really wanted Resident Evil 4 Wii Edition at half-price. We'll give you a helpful reminder just prior, so you can get a jump on the bargains.

All Wii Gold Box [Amazon - thanks, Derek!]