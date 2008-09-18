The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Amazon Gold Box Full Of Wii Deals Friday

Ready the credit cards and one-click ordering, kids, as this Friday brings with it another round of Amazonian deals. The online retailer's Gold Box will be stuffed with Wii game goodies starting this Friday at midnight Pacific Time, as eight mystery Wii titles will be slashed in price for a limited time. You know how this works — load the page, consider the deal, toss it in your cart and... curse yourself for taking that extra second to decide whether you really wanted Resident Evil 4 Wii Edition at half-price. We'll give you a helpful reminder just prior, so you can get a jump on the bargains.

All Wii Gold Box [Amazon - thanks, Derek!]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles