Amazon Reviewers Do Not Take Kindly To Spore's DRM

Despite some early, Germanic hiccups, Spore seems to be going down quite well with both the reviewing and buying public at large. Oh, except the kids over at Amazon. Despite enjoying the game itself, they've bombarded the game with 1-star reviews, as backlash for EA's insistence on using the awful Securom anti-piracy measures, which limit the number of times you can install a game on your PC. At time of writing, there were over 100 "reviews" of the game, nearly 90 of them giving the game a single, damning star. Might sound petulant to some, but if you're going to protest against something you don't like, you may as well do it somewhere effective (ie the world's largest online retailer) as opposed to somewhere ineffective (ie your navel-gazing gaming message board of choice).

Spore losing the DRM Fight [Fred Benenson's Blog, via Boing-Boing]