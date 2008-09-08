The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Amazon Reviewers Do Not Take Kindly To Spore's DRM

Despite some early, Germanic hiccups, Spore seems to be going down quite well with both the reviewing and buying public at large. Oh, except the kids over at Amazon. Despite enjoying the game itself, they've bombarded the game with 1-star reviews, as backlash for EA's insistence on using the awful Securom anti-piracy measures, which limit the number of times you can install a game on your PC. At time of writing, there were over 100 "reviews" of the game, nearly 90 of them giving the game a single, damning star. Might sound petulant to some, but if you're going to protest against something you don't like, you may as well do it somewhere effective (ie the world's largest online retailer) as opposed to somewhere ineffective (ie your navel-gazing gaming message board of choice).

Spore losing the DRM Fight [Fred Benenson's Blog, via Boing-Boing]

  • Bobitybob Guest

    The DRM would be a problem for me if i still wanted spore (was one of its most avid fanboys).
    However, my comp is getting extremely flaky and as such it has forced me to do total reformats twice in the past year. Given its pattern of degradation, and it will prob be another year before i can get a new PC, i would probably only be able to play on it for a year. And thats just lame. I may just do the special thing many others have already resorted to.

  • Bob Guest

    The DRM is not stopping me from buying this game.

    All the people who say it's a shallow attempt at providing another platform for EA to pump out dozens of expansions are.

    Oh, and that you spend all the time making a creature, then 3 hours later it's irrelevant.

    And the DRM I guess.

