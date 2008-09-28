Amazon's Xbox Family Meal Deal

If you're looking for an excuse to get an Xbox Core Arcade Bundle (second console perhaps? I dunno), Amazon would like to provide one: You get Lego Batman for free. Or, put another way, if you consider it a $199 purchase of Lego Batman, they throw in the console for free. It's a big family-game promo that we antifamily, antisocial types can still take advantage of.

This is in addition to a slate of other price cuts the online retailer introduced this month, including discounts on yearlong Xbox Live subs, Xbox Live points, and extra controllers.

