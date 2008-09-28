Amazon's Xbox Family Meal Deal

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

If you're looking for an excuse to get an Xbox Core Arcade Bundle (second console perhaps? I dunno), Amazon would like to provide one: You get Lego Batman for free. Or, put another way, if you consider it a $199 purchase of Lego Batman, they throw in the console for free. It's a big family-game promo that we antifamily, antisocial types can still take advantage of.

This is in addition to a slate of other price cuts the online retailer introduced this month, including discounts on yearlong Xbox Live subs, Xbox Live points, and extra controllers.

Xbox 360 Family Game of the Month [Amazon, via PunchJump]

