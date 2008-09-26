The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

And The GTA Chinatown Wars Outrage Begins

It was only a matter of time before Rockstar's Nintendo DS offering Grand Theft Auto: Chinatown Wars fell under the scrutiny of international anti-everything groups, and what better place to start than with the "ever reputable" UK news stable, The Sun, where the news of GTA DS's drug selling mini-game isn't going over so well.

Darren Gold of charity Drugsline said: "Anything using drug-dealing as entertainment is sending out the wrong message. "Glamorisation doesn't help our work trying to educate kids of the dangers of substance misuse."

See? Now that's two things parents should be doing but don't in one statement - educating their children about drugs and keeping them from playing mature video games. I do like the little addition that The Sun reporter slipped in at the end though. "Experts predict the final edition is unlikely to feature explicit criminality. " "Experts" have apparently never played a Grand Theft Auto title.

