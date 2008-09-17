And The Secret Guitar Hero Instrument Is...Your PC

Wondering what that mysterious, new instrument was going to be for Guitar Hero: World Tour? Don't bother, it's not an instrument. But don't be glum, chum. It's something even better. Certain versions of the game (we'll get to that in a minute) will allow you to transfer MIDI tracks from a PC into the game, allowing you to easily create (or import) your own songs. Which sounds great! So what's the catch? This feature will only work across all instruments on the PS3. For the 360, they can only do the drums, thanks to "unspecified hardware issues". Man, it's just not the 360's day today, is it?

