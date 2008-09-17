The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

And The Secret Guitar Hero Instrument Is...Your PC

Wondering what that mysterious, new instrument was going to be for Guitar Hero: World Tour? Don't bother, it's not an instrument. But don't be glum, chum. It's something even better. Certain versions of the game (we'll get to that in a minute) will allow you to transfer MIDI tracks from a PC into the game, allowing you to easily create (or import) your own songs. Which sounds great! So what's the catch? This feature will only work across all instruments on the PS3. For the 360, they can only do the drums, thanks to "unspecified hardware issues". Man, it's just not the 360's day today, is it?

  • chrisso @cubin'

    Some of your (recent)favorite songs probably have entire midi tracks.

    There's more and more people starting to use Pc's and therefore midi for music production...it's possible to make entire albums with 'midi' tracks that rival the real thing.

    MIDI isn't the sound you hear, it's the signal that triggers the sound. :P

  • Trivia Guest

    It sounds good, thanks god I have a a PS3 so I can use all the instruments but I don't understand why they can't do the same thing with 360 but it's ok, thank you for letting us know!

