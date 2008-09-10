Animal Crossing Getting WiiSpeak Bundle

According to reports from the recent GameStop managers conference in Las Vegas, Nintendo is planning on shipping a version of Animal Crossing: City Folk with the WiiSpeak microphone packed in. Can't say it comes as a surprise, but the marketing materials we'd seen to this point had all touted the accessory as being sold separately, so we welcome news of the pack-in.

According to tipsters, the bundle will set you back $US 69.99, making the WiiSpeak mic a $US 20 value, presumably. Pricing in bells was not provided. We're double checking with Nintendo to ensure maximum accuracy.