Anime Cutscenes vs. CG Cutscenes - FIGHT!!

In an effort to either appeal to more consumers or confuse the crap outta them, Namco Bandai is releasing two versions of DS game Tales of Hearts, the 11th entry in the Tales franchise. One version will use animation style cutscenes and the other one will use computer graphic style cutscenes. Hit the jump for another comparison.



So... Which do you prefer: anime or CG?
『テイルズ オブ ハーツ』のアニメ版とCG版を比較 [オレ的ゲーム速報]

