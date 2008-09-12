Another Behind the Scenes Look at 007 Quantum of Solace



Be the man every woman wants and every man wants to be. While that's a pretty cool tagline for the new Quantum of Solace I still can't get over the fact that every Bond game since Goldeneye has been less than, well, Goldeneye. This is obviously not new news in any form or fashion, but come on people! we the gamers demand James Bond goodness! Hopefully Quantum of Solace will deliver what we've all been longing for.