AntiSpore Answerable To A Higher Power - Rick Astley

Well, maybe we won't have to change the filters on our office Bullshit-o-meter after all. As we kinda-sorta-maybe suspected, the cleverly named Anti-Spore website Antispore.com was not all that it seemed.

Rather than a blistering attack on Spore's neo-Darwinist pro-evolution agenda and pollution of our children's precious bodily fluids — a post to the site today revealed it was in fact an incredibly elaborate Rickroll.

In a post entitled "Understand my beliefs please" the creator of the site laid out a scripture-heavy exegesis culminating in the following nugget of pure genius.

But the Bible teaches us that God was not done with man. For we were His creation and He then spoke to Noah in Genesis 8:21-27 after the flood. "21. The LORD smelled the pleasing aroma and said in his heart: "Never again will I curse the ground because of man, even though every inclination of his heart is evil from childhood. And never gonna give you up. 22. "Never gonna let you down." 23."Never gonna run around and desert you." 24. "Never gonna make you cry." 25. "Never gonna say goodbye." 26. "Never gonna tell a lie and hurt you." 27."Never truly believe anything you read on the Internet. There will always be cases of Poe's Law."

Poe's law, if you were wondering, states that "Without a winking smiley or other blatant display of humour, it is impossible to create a parody of Fundamentalism that SOMEONE won't mistake for the real thing"

Kudos to you, sir or madam, although far from pouring oil on troubled waters you may only have inflamed further religious argument - the existence of that Rick Astley video being the best argument for Atheism Richard Dawkins never had.

Understand my beliefs please [Antispore.com via Dagbladet.no]

Comments

  • Agmundr Guest

    Haha thats awesome. It makes me wonder how elaborate a rick roll can be taken... Something Crazy like projecting the video clip onto the moon and forceing every speaker on the planet to play the song.

    0
  • DerangedStoat Guest

    Oh wow, most elaborate set up ever. An excellent pay off too, reading the comments for that final post is hilarious with the number of people who just started ranting angrily without even appearing to read the complete post.

    0
  • Gunslinger Guest

    The bar has been raised by a significant margin. Someone's going to have to pull some crazy shit to top this as the best RickRoll ever.

    0

