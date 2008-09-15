Arcana Heart 2 Bound for USA

Arcade site Arcade Heroes has tons of the Amusement and Music Operators Association show in Las Vegas. SEGA had the Rambo game, SEGA Rally 3 and a clay pigeon shooting game on display. Elsewhere in the show, it sounds like fighter Arcana Heart 2 is coming to the States — the game was previously thought to be Japan only. Also, the arcade version of Need for Speed Carbon has a very nice looking deluxe cabinet set-up.

Check out Arcade Heroes for the full run down.

AMOA [Arcade Heroes]