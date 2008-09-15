Arcana Heart 2 Bound for USA

Arcade site Arcade Heroes has tons of the Amusement and Music Operators Association show in Las Vegas. SEGA had the Rambo game, SEGA Rally 3 and a clay pigeon shooting game on display. Elsewhere in the show, it sounds like fighter Arcana Heart 2 is coming to the States — the game was previously thought to be Japan only. Also, the arcade version of Need for Speed Carbon has a very nice looking deluxe cabinet set-up.
Check out Arcade Heroes for the full run down.
AMOA [Arcade Heroes]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink