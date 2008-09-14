As Promised Spewing Zombies

Deep in the bowels of GameTrailers TV's latest episode is a first glimpse, albeit a brief one, of the playable zombies in Left 4 Dead and their vomit spewing, tongue-grabbing hijinks. Slow-loading vid on the jump.
