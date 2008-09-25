The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Atari Classics Land On iPhone

Ah, so this is why Atari went and attacked the developers of iPhone Breakout clones. Nothing sucks more than having to compete against better versions of your own product. Up now on the Apps Store are brand new versions of Atari classics Super Breakout and Missile Command, both redone with an added Xbox Live Arcade-style glossy finish. The missile command, seen above, looks particularly nice. Super Breakout, on the other hand, looks like Super Breakout, which basically amounts to all the cool clone versions Atari put a stop to without all the nifty bits that made them cool. Both games support two players as well as streaming your own music while you play.

Atari calls the games "true evolutions of the original hits", and promises more to come in the near future. Both games retail for $4.99 and are available now via the App Store. Nice, but not quite for me. I've bought Missile Command too many times already, and I've always been more of an Arkanoid man.

Atari fires onto App Store [Casualgaming.biz]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles