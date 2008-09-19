The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Atari Going After iPhone Breakout Clones

Atari has fired off some stern letters to iPhone games developers, citing infringement of their Breakout intellectual property.

Bootant has received a takedown for Break Classic and BreakTouch 3D and SpiffyWare was given a talking to for SuperPong 2 - citing both Breakout and Pong infringements.

Thing is, while the Tetris clone Tris was pulled, this was due to the too-similar name - the gameplay was almost certainly not actionable. If Atari are applying the same legal principles, shouldn't they also be going after the producers of Breakin' 2: Electric Boogaloo?

Atari's Legal Team Attacking iPhone "Breakout" Clones [Touch Arcade]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles