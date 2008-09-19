Atari Going After iPhone Breakout Clones

Atari has fired off some stern letters to iPhone games developers, citing infringement of their Breakout intellectual property.
Bootant has received a takedown for Break Classic and BreakTouch 3D and SpiffyWare was given a talking to for SuperPong 2 - citing both Breakout and Pong infringements.
Thing is, while the Tetris clone Tris was pulled, this was due to the too-similar name - the gameplay was almost certainly not actionable. If Atari are applying the same legal principles, shouldn't they also be going after the producers of Breakin' 2: Electric Boogaloo?
Atari's Legal Team Attacking iPhone "Breakout" Clones [Touch Arcade]
