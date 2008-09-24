Atlantica Online Open Beta Launches Tomorrow

The English translation of Korean MMO Atlantica Online has been in a closed Beta for a couple of months now, but is due to throw open the doors for any interested parties to come and have a go.
The game is set in alternate universe with a slightly steampunk bent and features a turn-based tactical combat system alongside real-time character movement and interaction.
The beta goes live at 6 p.m. Pacific Daylight Saving Time (PDT). It is a whopping 2GB PC download, so best get cracking now.
Atlantica Open Beta [PlayAtlantica.com via GamersHell]
