Atlantica Online Open Beta Launches Tomorrow

The English translation of Korean MMO Atlantica Online has been in a closed Beta for a couple of months now, but is due to throw open the doors for any interested parties to come and have a go.

The game is set in alternate universe with a slightly steampunk bent and features a turn-based tactical combat system alongside real-time character movement and interaction.

The beta goes live at 6 p.m. Pacific Daylight Saving Time (PDT). It is a whopping 2GB PC download, so best get cracking now.

