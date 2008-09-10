Aussie Film Industry Insider Says Local Games Industry Can Shove It

When your industry has the financial support of the Federal Government behind it, I'm sure it's easy as hell to throw around snarky comments about other industries seeking similar compensation. Well, if this wasn't the case, it's been proven to be now after iTWire attributed the following prose to a film industry "insider", talking about the game industry's desire for film industry-like tax breaks:

The insider's dismissal of this goal was somewhat cold. "The problem with the games industry in this country," the insider said "is that it is full of many small studios that should be left on their own to see who survives".

Obviously, GDAA prez and Tantalus CEO Tom Crago wasn't going to have any of it:

"I'm a big fan of Australian films, and absolutely believe that our film industry should be supported by the Australian Government. It's important to understand, though, that without that support, the industry would not exist in anything like the form that it exists today. To that end, it's a bit rich for the film industry to say that games should go it alone.

I could quote a load of other insightful morsels, but you're better off reading the original piece... if you can stomach the the view of the film "insider".

Film Industry to Games Industry; "Stop whinging" [iTWire, via Tsumea]