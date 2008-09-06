Authorities Pull Plug On London Mercenaries 2 Gas Giveaway

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

While EA's free-gas publicity stunt to promote Mercenaries 2: World in Flames may have gone off with relatively few hitches when it hit Los Angeles last week, the company wasn't so lucky when they took the show to London. Introducing the LA promotion to the folks across the pond also had the side effect of introducing LA traffic, causing gridlock conditions during morning rush hour. The giveaway started around 6:30 AM with £20,000 worth of petrol to be had, with authorities shutting them down around 11:00, with £9,000 still on tap. Liberal Democrat MP for Hornsey and Wood Green Lynne Featherstone scolded EA appropriately.

"Whilst a lucky few might have got some free petrol, hundreds of local residents have faced misery on their daily journeys this morning...They deserve an apology for being the victims of such an ill-thought out media stunt".

Oh come on Featherstone, it's not like they strapped cash to babies and set them loose in a busy intersection.

Free petrol stunt causes chaos [Telegraph via Game Politics]

