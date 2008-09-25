Banjo-Kazooie Hits XBLA In November, Tooie Next Year

Microsoft has announced that Rare's original Nintendo 64 platformer Banjo-Kazooie will be showing up for purchase on Xbox Live Arcade on November for 1200 Microsoft points. The game has been updated with with requisite achievements and mysterious graphical upgrades, which I certainly hope amount to more than bars on either side of the screen. Fans who don't want to wait quite as long will be able to pre-order the 360 entry in the series, Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts, for a code that allows them to download the original for free two weeks before it goes live.

Rare's follow up to Banjo-Kazooie, Banjo-Tooie, is also slated to make an XBLA appearance in early 2009. Soon the Xbox 360 will encompass the entire bear / bird trilogy! How can it possibly contain so much awesome?

