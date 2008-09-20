Battle Fantasia Launches Today With New Trailer and Screens

A while back we mentioned that Battle Fantasia - which has been available on PS3 and arcade in Japan - was coming stateside for Xbox 360. If (like me) you've been having the urge to kick the the crap out of each other using quirkly looking characters, you're in luck. You can now go to your local retailer and snag a copy. In the meantime for your viewing pleasure we got a brand spanking new launch trailer. New Screens in the gallery.
