Battlefield: Bad Company Adding PS3 Trophies, Unlocking Bonus Weapons

EA's hopping on the PlayStation Trophy badwagon, adding retroactive support for Sony's answer to Achievements in an upcoming Battlefield: Bad Company update. The game joins PSN release NovaStrike as the latest to pledge Trophy support, making it borderline newsworthy as one of the new cool kids on the block.

In addition to that change, the official Bad Company site writes that further tweaks are coming, including technical performance fixes and the availability of bonus weapons, previously only available to those who had pre-ordered or opted in to the newsletter. Boosh! Wait... that's not right.

September 9th News Update [B Company News]