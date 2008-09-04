The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Battlefront.com/1C Launch Theatre Of War 2 Developer Diary

Battlefront.com and developers 1C have launched a developer diary for their upcoming strategy sequel Theatre Of War 2 : North Africa 1943.

The diary is the product of all the designers and coders who are working on the title & is intended to illustrate the kind of decisions and creative choices that go in to making a game.

Or rather, it will be - at the moment there are only two entries. The first — "What shall we do?" — looks at how the sequel came into being, and how the team decided on the North African campaign as the focus of the game (spoiler: it involved palm trees).

Next is "Blood, Sand... & Map Editor" which looks at how the map designers took real-world locations and turned them into playable environments. Honestly, its more interesting than it sounds.

Theatre Of War 2 Developer Diary [Battlefront.com]

