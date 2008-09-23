Beat Dragon's Lair With The Power of YouTube

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Finally, a use for YouTube! Even with 25 years of access to the original Dragon's Lair, I've yet to beat the game and snatch the lovely Princess Daphne from the clutches of the evil Singe. Fortunately, some YouTube know-it-all has uploaded and annotated a very handy real-time guide to completing the game, making us absolutely adore the annotations feature.

It's not like we're lacking in DVD and Blu-ray ports of Dragon's Lair, so if you really want to give it a go and use the guide, now's your chance.

Dragon's Lair Complete Strategy Guide - With Annotations [YouTube via Waxy]

