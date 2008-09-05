Beat Nintendo? Price Cut To Help Microsoft Land Second Place

Okay, so the Xbox 360 price cuts are a go! The newly priced Arcade Xbox 360 console is US$ 50 cheaper than the Nintendo Wii. But hang on there, sport, that doesn't mean Microsoft is thinking it's going to beat Nintendo. Ha! Microsoft's got its eyes on Sony. Says Xbox exec Don Mattrick (pictured):

I'm not at a point where I can say we're going to beat Nintendo... We will sell more consoles this generation than Sony.

Microsoft and Sony battle it out to the death for... the number 2 slot? Some console war.

Microsoft Will Cut Xbox Prices in the U.S. [Business Week via VG247]