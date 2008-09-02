Beats For The Beatdown - Facebreaker Soundtrack

Crecente quite enjoyed his taste of Facebreaker at PAX (or maybe he just enjoyed beating up his son, it was hard to tell) although he found the gameplay a little simplistic. Will the just-revealed soundtrack for Facebreaker keep you pounding away into the night?

Predicatably, EA have plumped for plenty of tracks that have titles with references to fighting, a couple of hipster-bait acts and a good dose of agression-promoting guitarwork.

Fujiya & Miyagi's Sucker Punch, Dropkick Murphys' The Warrior's Code, Knock Me Down by The Rivers and Tigarah's Girl Fight are representin' for People With Combat-Related Song Titles

Full listing after the bump.

ARTIST - SONG

Boys Noize - Arcade Robot

Boys Noize - Oh!

Dropkick Murphys - The Warrior's Code

Fort Knox Five feat. Mustafa Akbar - The Spirit of 75

From First To Last - Worlds Away

From First To Last - Two As One

From First To Last - We All Turn Back To Dust

Fujiya & Miyagi - Sucker Punch

Gogol Bordello - 60 Revolutions

Kenna - Out Of Control (State of Emotion) - Free Donuts and Shellfish XXXChange with Ronnie Darko Spankrock Remix

Kinky - Uruapan Breaks

Los Mocosos - Bandolera Era (Reggaeton Remix)

Ozomatli - Street Signs

Tone Loc feat. Peaches - Wild Thing (Peaches RMX)

Prophet Omega - Criminal

Quit Your Day Job feat. R.A. The Rugged Man - Warmachine (Remake)

Santogold - Creator

Sweatmaster - Animal

The Go! Team - Universal Speech

The Hives - Square One Here I Come

The Procussions - Fight Here

The Rivers - Knock Me Down

Tigarah - Girl Fight

Tone Deaf Junkies - Kwaai Techtic

Wolfmother - Woman (MSTRKRFT Remix)

Music to Break Faces To - FaceBreaker Soundtrack Revealed [GDN]