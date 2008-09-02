The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Beats For The Beatdown - Facebreaker Soundtrack

Crecente quite enjoyed his taste of Facebreaker at PAX (or maybe he just enjoyed beating up his son, it was hard to tell) although he found the gameplay a little simplistic. Will the just-revealed soundtrack for Facebreaker keep you pounding away into the night?

Predicatably, EA have plumped for plenty of tracks that have titles with references to fighting, a couple of hipster-bait acts and a good dose of agression-promoting guitarwork.

Fujiya & Miyagi's Sucker Punch, Dropkick Murphys' The Warrior's Code, Knock Me Down by The Rivers and Tigarah's Girl Fight are representin' for People With Combat-Related Song Titles

Full listing after the bump.

ARTIST - SONG
Boys Noize - Arcade Robot
Boys Noize - Oh!
Dropkick Murphys - The Warrior's Code
Fort Knox Five feat. Mustafa Akbar - The Spirit of 75
From First To Last - Worlds Away
From First To Last - Two As One
From First To Last - We All Turn Back To Dust
Fujiya & Miyagi - Sucker Punch
Gogol Bordello - 60 Revolutions
Kenna - Out Of Control (State of Emotion) - Free Donuts and Shellfish XXXChange with Ronnie Darko Spankrock Remix
Kinky - Uruapan Breaks
Los Mocosos - Bandolera Era (Reggaeton Remix)
Ozomatli - Street Signs
Tone Loc feat. Peaches - Wild Thing (Peaches RMX)
Prophet Omega - Criminal
Quit Your Day Job feat. R.A. The Rugged Man - Warmachine (Remake)
Santogold - Creator
Sweatmaster - Animal
The Go! Team - Universal Speech
The Hives - Square One Here I Come
The Procussions - Fight Here
The Rivers - Knock Me Down
Tigarah - Girl Fight
Tone Deaf Junkies - Kwaai Techtic
Wolfmother - Woman (MSTRKRFT Remix)

Music to Break Faces To - FaceBreaker Soundtrack Revealed [GDN]

