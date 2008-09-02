Belkin Working On iPhone Game Controller?

Until now, the iControlPad was the official-unofficial gamepad add-on for Jailbroken iPhones and iPod Touches.

If a leaked advert posted on iPhone games site Touch Arcade is to be believed, though, that may be about to change. The ad shows a device — apparently bearing the Belkin brand name — that looks like a much more complete version of the iControlPad.

The device has 8 buttons and fits around your iPhone like a sleeve, giving it a pleasing round-edged shape.

It might be a fake, but Belkin are no strangers to third-party add-ons. If it is real, will it be officially supported? The iPhone badly needs some kind of control pad, but will this meet Steve Jobs' exacting aesthetic standards and be recognised by the App Store?



