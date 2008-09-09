Beneath the Surface of Tomb Raider Underworld

So what's in store for Lara Croft in Tomb Raider Underworld? Well, if it turns out that Norse mythology interests you then you're in for a treat because that's going to be the focus of the latest game in the series. The game will be hitting all consoles (except PSP) and PC November 21st.
Just a heads up the video does reveal a major plot point so if you don't want to know anything about the story then you might want to skip this one.
