The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Best Buy Getting Gears 2 Pre-order RC Tank

A Kotaku reader who works for Best Buy sends us pictures for a pre-holiday meeting in Dallas, where they not only got a chance to check out some Gears of War 2 multiplayer, but also got a sneak peak at the Limited Edition pre-order the retailer will be offering exclusively starting October 5th.

So the deal is, whoever preorders GOW2 Limited Edition starting October 5th gets a remote control version of a Centaur tank for free! It's a COG vehicle from Gears2 and only available at Best Buy. It's going to be sick. I took a couple of pictures for you guys to check it out.

That's actually a rather drool-worthy promo right there, assuming that it is real, of course. Can't take off the rumour tag until official confirmation, but as it stands things are looking pretty good for Best Buy's Gears 2 pre-orders with this baby on their side.

Best Buy Gears 2 Promo Gallery

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles